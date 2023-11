| Bihar Cm Nitish Kumar Apologies To The States Assembly Nitish Kumars Statements On Sex Education

The opposition, particularly the BJP, demanded Nitish Kumar's resignation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar issued apologies both inside and outside the Bihar assembly for his controversial comments made the previous day regarding the importance of women’s education in controlling population growth.

His comments had sparked strong opposition, leading to an adjournment of the assembly.

