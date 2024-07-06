Bihar: Snake bites man twice, man bites back thrice, reptile dies

Instead of a thought of dread, he bit the snake back thrice to neutralize the venom.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 6 July 2024, 03:50 PM

Instead of a thought of dread, he bit the snake back thrice to neutralize the venom.

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man named Santosh Lohar, railway worker, was bitten by a Cobra while sleeping at his base camp in Rajauli in Nawada, Bihar on Tuesday

Instead of a thought of dread, he bit the snake back thrice to neutralize the venom.

Also Read Cobra coils around Shiva Lingam in Ramalayam in Huzurabad

Talking to the media, Santosh said, “I believed a local belief that if the snake bites you once, you should bite it twice and if it bites twice you bite it thrice to neutralize the poison, and that worked.”

Despite the superstitions, the snake being venomous, Lahor’s colleagues admitted him in Rajauli subdivision hospital. Doctors treated Lohar promptly, keeping him under observation overnight. Santosh recovered quickly and was discharged on Wednesday, much to the relief of this coworkers and family.