Cobra coils around Shiva Lingam in Ramalayam in Huzurabad

With the news of cobra in the shrine went viral, devotees and people from surrounding areas visited the temple to have a glimpse of the snake.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 09:07 PM

Karimnagar: A cobra appeared in Ramalayam temple in Huzurabad town on Saturday. The snake was found coiling itself around the Shiva Lingam of the temple leaving devotees in surprise.

While some of them were seen performing pujas, others captured visuals of the snake on their mobile phones.

Local people said the cobra was moving on the temple premises during the last four days.