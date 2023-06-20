Bike rallies, drone show to mark conclusion of TS Formation Day celebrations

Telangana government is planning to organise multiple bike rallies, folk art performances and also a massive drone show with 750 drones on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Marking the grand conclusion of the 21-day Telangana State decennial celebrations on Thursday, the State government is planning to organise multiple bike rallies, folk art performances and also a massive drone show with 750 drones on Thursday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the much-awaited Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial Centre at the Tank Bund on the occasion.

Commemorating the commencement of the 10th year of the Telangana State formation, the State government organised the decennial celebrations across the State from June 2 to 22. On the occasion, multiple two-wheeler rallies will be taken out from all the Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and will converge at the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Necklace road.

Following this, folk artists, clad in vibrant costumes and accompanied by drummers, will lead a procession toward the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial Centre, located opposite the Secretariat. Thousands of people are expected to join this procession. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Martyrs’ Memorial Centre and address the gathering.

The evening will culminate with a drone show featuring 750 drones, showcasing the remarkable achievements, development, and welfare programmes of the Telangana government over the last nine years. In order to facilitate public viewing, traffic on the Tank Bund will be suspended for the evening.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, GHMC Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi along with DGP Anjani Kumar and District Collector Amay Kumar inspected the arrangements for the event here on Tuesday.