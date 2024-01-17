Bike taxi driver arrested in Hyderabad for demanding Rs 30K to deliver parcel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 09:52 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A bike taxi driver was arrested by Masab Tank police for allegedly threatening a customer and demanding Rs. 30,000 for returning a laptop.

According to the police, Srimanth, the bike taxi driver, collected a laptop from Ashwin Kumar, a resident of Khairatabad on Tuesday to deliver to a person at Gachibowli. He collected the laptop around 9.30 am and left the house of Ashwin.

An hour later, Srimanth called Ashwin over the phone and demanded that he pay him Rs.30,000 for safe delivery of the laptop else threatened to delete the data from the gadget, if his demand was not considered. After efforts of Ashwin to persuade the bike taxi driver failed, he approached the Masab Tank police.

“A case was registered and a special team tracked down Srimath and nabbed him. The laptop was recovered from him. He told us that he wanted to earn quick money and planned to extort money from Ashwin,” said Masab Tank sub inspector, Srikanth Goud.