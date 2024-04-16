Hyderabad nights heat up amid rising daytime temperatures

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, areas like Himayatnagar recorded a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, closely followed by Malkajgiri at 29.1 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 07:56 PM

Air coolers business shoots up in view of high temperatures in the city. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is now grappling with uncomfortably warm nights! While the daytime heat has left residents hot and sweaty, the nighttime temperatures too have been hitting new highs over the past few days, making sleep elusive for many.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, areas like Himayatnagar recorded a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, closely followed by Malkajgiri at 29.1 degrees Celsius.

Other areas such as Kukatpally, Charminar, Saroornagar, Alwal, Uppal, Khairatabad, Hayatnagar, Bahadurpura, and many more have seen minimum temperatures crossing the 28-degree mark.

The normal average minimum temperature for Hyderabad during this time of the year typically ranges from 23.8 to 24.7 degrees Celsius, as per IMD-Hyderabad. While the nights are warmer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to officially declare it, as the departure from the normal in minimum temperatures must be between 4.5 degree Celsius and 6.4 degree Celsius.

Despite not meeting the ‘warmer nights’ criteria, there is a noticeable trend of rising nighttime temperatures. On Tuesday, the average minimum temperature soared to 27.1 degrees Celsius, following a warm night of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society forecasts that the minimum temperatures in the city will hover around 30 degrees Celsius over the next two days, coupled with maximum temperatures ranging between 41 to 43 degrees Celsius.

Himayatnagar – 29

Malkajgiri – 29.1

Saroornagar – 28.8

Uppal – 28.8

Amberpet – 28.7

Musheerabad – 28.5

Balanagar – 28.5

Kukatpally – 28.4

Charminar – 28.3