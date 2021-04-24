Biker makes illegal entry on PVNR Expressway, injured in accident

The man in his 20s, who is yet to be identified, was on his way from Aramgarh towards Mehdipatnam.

Hyderabad: A biker who ignored the ‘no entry’ norm on the PVNR Expressway got severely injured in a road accident on Friday night, the police said.

This is the second such incident this week.

The man in his 20s, who is yet to be identified, was on his way from Aramgarh towards Mehdipatnam. He fell off the motorcycle and sustained injuries on the stretch between Aramgarh and Mehdipatnam.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted him to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. The police are making efforts to identify the man.

Early this week one more person sustained injuries in the road accident at PVNR Expressway.

According to the local people, during the late night, when there are no policemen, two-wheeler riders in order to cut short their journey time are using the PVNR Expressway.

