“Bikes that have pushed their own limits”: Power Electric Vehicles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

New Delhi: What makes a person or a thing perfect over time? It’s the number and intensity of difficulties that it has to go through over a period of time. Power Electric Vehicles also applies this principle to its bikes to produce the most polished and perfect ones.

Power Electric Vehicles is a motorcycle brand founded by N. Sameer Reddy. He reveals that professional motorcyclists from Autorque Motorsports kept these vehicles in some serious testing environments, from fire grounds to wetlands, mountain trails to racing tracks, to test the capacity of these P-Sports bikes. Even after all the harsh obstacles, these bikes were still capable of going through all the challenges and passing all the tests.

But why put so much effort into these bikes?

Because N. Sameer Reddy was determined to prove that the bikes from Power Electric Vehicles are not just electric bikes. These bikes are a lot more than their defined names. The advertising strategies they have for their promotions themselves explain what they meant. “Pushing the limits of an electric vehicle.” Their vehicles are always ready to perform, no matter what the terrain or the challenge that their customers put them through!

All these efforts did not go in vain. Power Electric Vehicles, although a new brand, is already standing at the top of the chart in its category. Power Electric Vehicles has already opened 13+ dealerships, including four exclusive state dealerships in India. It also has a record of 5673 preorders all over India since the manufacturers announced its launch in December.

And when we talk about limits, we mean limits in all spheres. The technological limits remain no exception to this. Power Electric Vehicles produces bikes that have self-diagnosis technology that predicts and alerts the owner or rider about any problem that may exist in the bike. The user-friendly integration with the personalised mobile application (available on the Play Store) to track battery range and battery health at any point in time is another cool feature of this bike. A GPS system to locate the bike and an anti-theft locking system, etc., all in one highly coded app, is what makes this bike stand out from other electric bikes.

If you thought only humans could push their limits, then Power Electric Vehicles is here to prove you wrong! These P-Sport bikes teach us that, however tough the test may be, you should always be prepared to face whatever comes your way

