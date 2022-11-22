Royal Enfield to launch four new bikes next year; details inside

22 November 22

Royal Enfield, which recently launched the new J-platform bikes, is all set to launch a slew of motorcycles in India soon. The automaker company is currently said to be working on four motorcycles. Here’s a list of bikes:

RE Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield is expected to unveil Super Meteor 650 in India in January 2023. It will be offered in two variants – standard and tourer. Set to be the most expensive Royal Enfield, the new Super Meteor 650 is likely to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

It gets Showa USD forks, a first for any Royal Enfield model, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, a semi-digital speedometer, dual rear shocks, and aluminium switches. The bike comes with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels shod with CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres.

Bullet 350 (2023)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the last motorbike to be based on the J-platform, will replace the current UCE Bullet 350 in the line-up. The new model will receive major changes in terms of underpinning, engine, and features. The two-piece seat on the Bullet 350 is replaced by a single-piece unit, and the rear fender design differs from that of the Classic.

The new motorcycle will be powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2023.

Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to launch in India in March 2023 in the expected price range of Rs 2,60,000 to Rs 2,70,000. It is expected to have a displacement of 450 cc. For the first time, Royal Enfield is going towards a liquid-cooled engine with a Himalayan 450.

Scram 450

Royal Enfield Scram 450 would be launched in India around December 2023 with an estimated price of Rs 2.60 lakh. It will get alloy wheels and will feature telescopic forks instead of the USD forks. The seat will have a single-piece design and smaller wheels.