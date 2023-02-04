Bill Gates tries hand at making roti, draws PM Modi’s praise

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, posted on Instagram a video of him making a roti.

By PTI Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

New Delhi: Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates’ stab at cooking a roti drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who encouraged him on Saturday to try his hand at making millet dishes too.

Superb, Modi reacted, and said that the latest trend in India are millets, known to be healthy.

“There are many millet dishes too which you can try making,” the prime minister said with a smiling emoji.