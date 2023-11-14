Bio Bank launched at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Dr. Leroy Hood, President & Co-founder, Institute of Systems Biology, Seattle, USA who is one of world’s best known biologists and inventor of the automated gene sequencer that paved the way for the Human Genome Project, during launch if Bio Bank at AIG Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A Bio Bank, billed as first of its kind in South India that provides storage facility to more than 3 lakh bio-samples for more than 15 years, was launched at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Gachibowli, on Tuesday.

Inaugurated by Dr. Leroy Hood, president and co-founder, Institute of Systems Biology, Seattle, USA, who is the inventor of automated gene sequencer that paved the way for Human Genome Project, the new facility will be dedicated to the preservation and analysis of human tissue samples for diverse research purposes.

“The Bio Bank will serve as a vital resource for researchers, clinicians, and scientists, providing them with access to a vast repository of high-quality human tissue samples among other important bio-samples,” founder of AIG Hospitals, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said.

The Bio-Bank is equipped with the latest technologies and has a total of number of 15 “-80 Degree” Freezers, 5 “-20 Degree” Freezers, and 3 “-160 Degree” Liquid Nitrogen Tanks with a cumulative capacity of storing more than 3 lakh bio samples.

“This Bio Bank will add another key element that will bring collaborators from across the world to do meaningful research on different phenotypes and thereby developing cutting edge medical approaches for predictive and preventive healthcare,” Dr Hood after inaugurating the facility, said.