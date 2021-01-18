BioAsia to be held virtually on Feb 22 and 23

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao KTR unveils the theme and website for the event

Hyderabad: The 18th edition of BioAsia will be conducted virtually and February 22 and 23. Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao along with Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and BioAsia CEO Shakthi Nagappan unveiled the theme- Move the Needle- and website for the event.

BioAsia is State’s flagship event and has emerged as an important global meeting to deliberate on opportunities, challenges, and solutions for the life sciences sector.

“I’m pleased to announce the 18th edition of BioAsia to be held virtually for the first time this year. As the world is walking a perilous path to fight one of the most challenging health crises of our times, I strongly believe that the 2021 event will have relevance more than ever. I invite all life sciences and healthcare personnel globally to be a part of the exciting deliberations,” said KTR.

The event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance, essentially centered around dealing with Covid-19, preparing for new realities of healthcare, and more. The Life sciences Advisory Committee of the State will spearhead and advise on conduct the event, Jayesh Ranjan said.

The conference in the earlier editions has seen participation from several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees, Breakthrough Prize Awardees, and industry leaders, among others. In 17 years, the event has witnessed participation from more than 20,000 leaders representing over 93 countries visiting Hyderabad and has conducted more than 20,000 partnering meetings.

“Over the years, BioAsia has evolved to be one of the prominent events for the life sciences sector globally. This is evident from the fact that the event sees the participation of about 1,500 high-profile leaders from over 50 countries every year. Going virtual for the first time, the 2021 event will have a wider global reach and we are anticipating the participation of about 30,000 life sciences professionals from around the world” said Nagappan, who is also the Director (Life Sciences), Government of Telangana.

The event will be organised in partnership with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) and Ernst & Young LLP will be the knowledge partner. More information is available at www.2021.bioasia.in and @BioAsiaOffcial on Twitter.

