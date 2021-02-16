Birders spot Common Shelduck at Hussain Sagar

Telangana State records 438 migratory birds from Europe so far this year.

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:20 pm

Sangareddy: Birders from Hyderabad have recorded a new migratory bird Common Shelduck in Hyderabad. The sighting of the bird took the total number of birds recorded in Telangana to 438. Common Shelduck was never sighted in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana in the past.

Seasoned birder Rama Sarvani sighted the bird in Hussain Sagar from Sanjeevaiah Park side on February 12 at 8.30 am. Later, a few more bird watchers captured the bird on Monday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, seasoned birder Sriram Reddy said that they have sighted a solitary Common Shelduck in Hussain Sagar waters.

The bird a native of Europe would travel to South Asia, and South East and Central Asian countries during the winter, travelling thousands of kilometers. Though it was sighted regularly in parts of North India, Common Shelduck was never spotted in southern parts of the country.

Since thousands of Northern Shovelers, a migratory bird from Europe, had arrived at Hussain Sagar this year, the solitary Common Shelduck was seen among them. The birders have delighted to see a new bird species in heart of the State capital. The bird usually migrated to China, Japan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and other Asian countries during the winter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .