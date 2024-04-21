BJP banking on Madigas to win SC reserved seats

There are three SC reserved seats - Peddapalli, Warangal and Nagarkurnool - in the State and most of the time, these seats have been won by the Congress or the BRS.

Hyderabad: The BJP, which has a very negligible presence among the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in the State, is banking on the Madigas to capture the SC reserved seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The party leadership believes that the setting up of a high level committee by the Centre to examine administrative steps that can be taken to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Caste communities like the Madigas and their sub-categorisation in the SC reservation, would help the party in gaining the support of these communities in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, this time the party leadership feels that since the union government has set up a panel to look into SC categorisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to resolve the issue at the earliest, the Madiga communities would be voting for BJP candidates.

With Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga throwing his weight behind the saffron party, the BJP leadership is reportedly confident that it would bag at least one SC reserved seat this time.

The Congress has allotted all the three tickets to non-Madigas, BRS has given one ticket to the Madiga community, whereas the BJP has allotted two seats to Madigas — Aroori Ramesh (Warangal) and P Bharat (Nagarkurnool). BJP leaders felt that the Madiga communities would support them in the polls as the party was fulfilling their long standing demand of SC categorisation.

Numerically, Madigas constitute a significant population in Telangana. As per the 2011 Census, Telangana’s SC population stands at 54,32,680 with Madigas comprising 32,33,642, whereas Malas numbered at 15,27,143. Even the integrated household survey conducted by the then Telangana government in 2014 put the SC population at 63,60,158 which comes to around 18 per cent of the total population of the State.