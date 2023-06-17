BJP behind missing Rs. 88,000 cr worth 500 notes: Satish Reddy

An RTI query has revealed a gigantic mismatch between the numbers of Rs 500 notes printed in Indian mints and those received by the Reserve Bank of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

An RTI query has revealed a gigantic mismatch between the numbers of Rs 500 notes printed in Indian mints and those received by the Reserve Bank of India

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) chairman Y Satish Reddy has demanded the Centre to order a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the missing of more than Rs.88,000 crore worth of Rs.500 notes.

An RTI query has revealed a gigantic mismatch between the numbers of Rs.500 notes printed in Indian mints and those received by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The value of the reportedly unaccounted notes is a staggering Rs 88,032.5 crore.The report claimed the three Indian mints issued 8,810.65 million pieces of the newly designed Rs 500 note but the RBI received only 7260 million. The remaining number of notes is reportedly missing.

Satish Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take moral responsibility for the incident and resign from his post. He also demanded the removal of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and action against union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

He alleged that BJP was conspiring to hide the notes and use them to spend in elections and bring down State governments. Even though such a huge amount of currency notes have been missing, the fact that the Center has not ordered a CBI inquiry into it, at least a police inquiry, has become clear that there was a huge conspiracy behind it, he said.

“So what happened to Rs.88,000 crore? Whose pockets have they gone? If we look at this whole affair, it looks like there is a conspiracy of BJP behind it,” he alleged.

Also Read Telangana turmoil: BJP likely to replace Bandi Sanjay with DK Aruna