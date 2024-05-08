‘Committee Kurrollu’ first single ‘Gorrela’ has an interesting message

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: South actor Niharika Konidela’s upcoming film, ‘Committee Kurrollu’, has ignited the excitement of moviegoers. This project has become a beacon of opportunity for numerous budding artistes, stirring a wave of enthusiasm among all involved. With the shooting phase now completed, the post-production work is in full swing, setting the stage for a grand theatrical release worldwide in August.

Recently, the film’s first single, ‘Gorrela’, was unveiled. Renowned activist Jaya Prakash Narayana graced the song launch event and commended the makers for their engaging and message-driven composition. He praised the song for not only entertaining the youth but also prompting them to contemplate its meaningful lyrics.

Narayana emphasised the importance of youth having innovative ideas to secure the country’s future, lauding the makers for crafting a lively yet thoughtful song. He congratulated producer Niharika and director Yadhu Vamsi for their initiative in conveying a societal message through their work. He also congratulated lyricist Nag Arjun Reddy and the music director for their contribution to the song.

In his address, Narayana urged youngsters to exercise their voting rights wisely, advising them to think critically before casting their vote and not be swayed by superficial incentives. He encouraged them not to lose hope, assuring them that films with such impactful messages would bring about a positive change in teh society, heralding better days for the country.

The teaser of the song had already piqued interest, and its full release didn’t disappoint, delivering a compelling message to the audience in an engaging and entertaining manner. The song’s lyrics, penned by Nag Arjun Reddy, subtly urge listeners to ponder their choices before casting their votes, blending entertainment with social commentary seamlessly.

Anudeep Dev’s vibrant musical composition adds an infectious energy to the song, complemented by the spirited vocals of Anudeep Dev, Niharika Konidela, Yadhu Vamsi, and the chorus. The song’s visual presentation, adorned with vivid colors and captivating beats, further enhances its allure.

In a heartening display of camaraderie, the song features the entire cast and crew, underscoring the makers’ commitment to their team. The ensemble cast, including Sandeep Saroj, Yashwanth Pendyala, Trinath Varma, and others, express their joy at making their debut under such esteemed banners.

Producer Niharika Konidela expressed her delight at the expansion of Pink Elephant Pictures into the realm of feature films, in collaboration with Sriradha Damodar Studios. Debutant director Yadu Vamsi aims to infuse the narrative with a refreshing storytelling perspective, supported by the talented dialogue duo of Venkata Subhash Cheerla and Kondal Rao Addagalla.

Behind the scenes, Raju Edurolu’s masterful cinematography and Anwar Ali’s skilled editing promise to elevate the film’s visual and narrative impact, rounding out a formidable creative team dedicated to bringing ‘Committee Kurrollu’ to life.

Here’s ‘Gorrela’ song from ‘Committee Kurrollu’: