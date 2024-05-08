Hyderabad: Bodies of two people found in Begumpet Nala

The police suspect the men might have fallen somewhere in the nala during last evening rains and were washed away.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 09:59 AM

Hyderabad: The bodies of two persons were found in Begumpet Nala on Wednesday morning.

The local people spotted the bodies at Customs colony and informed the police who reached the spot and with help of local people and GHMC workers, removed them and shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The police are making efforts to identify the persons.