Hyderabad’s record-breaking rainfall: Tuesday’s deluge marks fourth highest May rainfall

With an average rainfall of 62.1 mm, this rainfall event now stands as the fourth highest recorded in May since records have been maintained by the National Data Centre in Pune.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 01:57 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a deluge on Tuesday that shattered longstanding rainfall records, bringing the city to a standstill. What was expected to be a typical summer day turned into a scene reminiscent of the monsoon season, catching residents off guard with nearly five hours of continuous rain.

The downpour, lasting for almost five hours, not only disrupted daily routines but also marked a significant milestone in the city’s weather history. With an average rainfall of 62.1 mm, this rainfall event now stands as the fourth highest recorded in May since records have been maintained by the National Data Centre in Pune.

According to the data, the first notable May rainfall record dates back to 1978 when the city witnessed 79.3 mm of rainfall on May 24. Following closely, in 2016, May 6 saw another significant downpour, recording 75.4 mm of rainfall. The third highest May rainfall occurred in 2022, with 63.1 mm of rainfall on May 4. Now, Tuesday’s rainfall has joined this list of record rains with 62.1 mm. Meanwhile, last year’s May was relatively dry, with lesser rains compared to April’s substantial showers.