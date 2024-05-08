TS Vidyadhan Scholarship 2024 announced for underprivileged students

The scholarship is available for students whose family annual income is less than Rs. 2 lakh and should also have scored 90 per cent or obtained 9 CGPA in their 10th Grade/SSC examination.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 May 2024, 03:36 PM

Hyderabad: Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives has announced the opening of the Vidyadhan Scholarship applications for meritorious students from underprivileged families.

The scholarship program also provides selected students with support through soft skills training, mentoring, and career counseling to enhance their personal and professional growth.

For the TS Scholarship Program 2024, the scholarship is available for students whose family annual income is less than Rs. 2 lakh and should also have scored 90 per cent or obtained 9 CGPA in their 10th Grade/SSC examination.

The selected students will be granted a scholarship amount ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 70,000 per year depending on the course and fee structure.

Interested applicants can submit their applications online by visiting www.vidyadhan.org or by using the SDF Vidya App (available on the Google Play store) till June 15. For further information, they can also reach out to vidyadhan.telangana@sdfoundationindia.com or contact the Vidyadhan Helpdesk at 91 9663517131.

Vidyadhan is a Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiative under the aegis of Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, set up by Kumari Shibulal and S. D. Shibulal in 1999.