BJP complaints to Telangana CEO against cops

He said a five-member BJP team was conducting door-to-door campaign in Peddamma Nagar at Borabanda on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: BJP State unit Election Commission Affairs Committee Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy appealed to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to transfer West DCP Vijaya Kumar and Borabanda DI Bhupal Gowd for taking BJP workers into illegal custody.

Suddenly, a police patrol reached the spot and took the BJP workers into illegal custody on the grounds that they had not taken permission, he said in a letter to the CEO.

s per ECI guidelines they were not required to take permission, yet the BJP workers were taken to police station. After reaching the Borabanda police station, the DCP West Zone allegedly abused the BJP workers unparliamentarily and following his instructions, Bhupal Gowd manhandled and assaulted the BJP Division president Kotha Venkatesham.

He felt suffocated and suffered bleeding injuries on the lower lip and neck, Shashidhar Reddy said.

“The presence of DCP Vijaya Kumar and DI Bhupal Gowd, the conduct of free and fair elections will not be possible. We request you to issue directions for the immediate transfer of the two officers,” Shashidhar Reddy urged the CEO.