KTR criticises BJP, Congress for betraying youth

He urged graduate voters to teach both the parties a fitting lesson in the upcoming Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency by-elections on May 27.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 May 2024, 06:54 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP and Congress for betraying the youth without fulfilling their electoral promises, especially with regards to government jobs. He urged graduate voters to teach both the parties a fitting lesson in the upcoming Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency by-elections on May 27.

Addressing separate meetings at Bhongir, Alair and other parts of erstwhile Nalgonda district on Sunday to rally support for BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy, Rama Rao said the BJP government at the Centre had failed to fulfill its promises over the past decade, including creating two crore jobs annually and initiatives like Make in India and Digital India.

“Not a single promise has been fulfilled,” he pointed out.

The BRS working president questioned whether any farmer had seen their income double, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He contrasted the BJP’s focus on construction of the Ayodhya temple for Lord Rama, with the BRS’s efforts under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao including renovation and development of the Yadadri temple and modern infrastructure like irrigation projects and reservoirs.

“Unlike the BJP, BRS will never seek votes in the name of religion,” he asserted.

On the decade-long governance of the BRS, Rama Rao highlighted significant developments in erstwhile Nalgonda district, including resolving issues related to safe drinking water, fluorosis and irrigation facilities among others. Despite these achievements, the BRS lost 11 out of 12 seats in Nalgonda in the last Assembly elections. He attributed this defeat to the party’s failure to effectively communicate its accomplishments and the unintentional alienation of some sections of the society.

The BRS working president lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to deliver on promises like the crop loan waiver apart from providing financial assistance to farm labourers and tenant farmers under Rythu Bharosa. He said the Congress government had not fulfilled even one of its guarantees in full. He stated that the Congress government promised to fill two lakh government jobs within a year after coming to power and was now shamelessly taking credit for filling 30,000 posts for which the entire recruitment process was completed during the BRS regime. The current Congress government merely distributed the appointment letters, he said.

Rama Rao exuded confidence that Rakesh Reddy would win the Graduate MLC elections with a huge majority. He emphasised Rakesh Reddy’s education and background, urging graduates to vote thoughtfully and give him their first priority vote in the elections scheduled for May 27. He called on the party cadre to intensify their efforts in the final week of campaigning.