CPM urges Telangana people to be cautious about BJP’s conspiracies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

(File Photo) CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram urged the Telangana people to be cautious about the BJPs conspiracies.

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Munugode voters’ verdict, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram urged the Telangana people to be cautious about the BJPs conspiracies.

As claimed by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Munugude bypoll was not necessitated for development of a constituency but for the greed and opportunistic politics of BJP, he stated.

Despite losing Munugode bypoll, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay continues to claim that the saffron party was the only alternative to the ruling TRS in the State, he said while addressing media persons.

BJP was happy in claiming that the Congress party was doomed. But the BJP leaders should bear in mind that their party won in Huzurabad and Dubbak bypolls only the caliber of Etala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao respectively and not the party’s strength, he pointed out.

Telangana was a land, which fought against the autocratic rule of the Nizam and home to progressive ideologies, he said, adding CPM will counter and resist BJP’s communal ideology at every stage.