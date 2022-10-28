BJP tried to topple TRS government: Tammineni Veerabhadram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Nalgonda: CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Friday said that BJP had conspired to topple TRS government in Telangana by trying to purchase its MLAs.

During his campaign at Munugode in favour of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Veerabhadram said that it was fact that the swamijis, who were involved in Moinabad farmhouse incident, have links with the BJP and audio recordings of the conversation between the swamijis and TRS MLA, established the fact.

He reminded that the BJP had already toppled the non-BJP governments in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by purchasing the ruling party MLAs. BJP also tried to do it in Telangana state. He asked the people to understand the real colors of the BJP and teach a lesson to it in the by-elections.

He said that Rajagopal Reddy, who was now BJP candidate for Munugode by-polls, resigned to his MLA post actually not for development Munugode assembly constituency, but to get Rs 18,000 crore mining contracts.