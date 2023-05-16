BJP failed to learn from Karnataka debacle: Gutha

Gutha Sukender Reddy criticized BJP leaders for failing to learn from their defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy criticized BJP leaders for failing to learn from their defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections and not changing their approach.

In a media conference held at his camp office, Reddy said the downfall of the BJP began with their loss in Karnataka. He emphasized that political parties should remember that India is a secular country, and leaders should act according to the wishes of the people. Reddy specifically mentioned BJP state president Bandi Sanjay‘s provocative speeches during his “ektha yatra” in the State.

Regarding the Congress party, Reddy mentioned that despite securing an absolute majority in the Karnataka assembly elections, the party was unable to select a leader for the Chief Minister post due to infighting. He cautioned that voting for the Congress in the elections would not guarantee a stable government in the current situation.

Differentiating the political situation in Telangana from that of Karnataka, Reddy asserted that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership was widely accepted by all sections of the people. He highlighted Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to protecting secularism and opposing the Narendra Modi government’s attempts to create divisions based on religion. Reddy believed that the continuation of the ruling BRS after the upcoming elections would ensure the continuation of development programmes and welfare schemes in the State.