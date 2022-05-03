BJP fueling sectarianism in the country: Tammineni Veerabhadram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fueling sectarianism in the country and intolerance has become widespread, complained CPI( M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram. In the wake of rise of sectarian forces Congress leadership lost political vigour and had failed to mobilise secular forces to defeat the BJP to save the democracy of the country. In such a scenario the future of the country would only be secure with the Communists, he said.

Speaking at the party’s district extended executive meeting here on Tuesday Veerabhadram called on the party ranks for organising public struggles with a scientific perspective focusing on the Left wing democratic ideology. Explaining the party ranks about the CPI(M) national conference held in Kannur in Kerala in April he told the party leaders and activists to work by applying the decisions taken at the national conference to the State and district conditions.

Stating that the Left wing national parties failed to understand the tendencies of the regional parties, Veerabhadram wanted the party cadres to unite the rural farmers and others. He suggested focusing on alternative education, opposing the new education system being proposed by BJP. Those in the cultural field should work hard to bring about changes in the way of thinking among the masses. There was a need for the Left-wing democratic forces to build up their strength in Telangana and stage united struggles on people’s issues, the State secretary said.

He said that the bourgeois parties would not implement any programme on a permanent basis. The party ranks have to strengthen the people’s organisations and prepare for local united struggles. Veerabhadram said Communism needed to be strengthened for safeguarding secularism, education, medicine and job creation. The country had no future without the Communists. The party ranks have to think about votes and seats only during polls but public struggles should continue.

District secretariat member Ponnam Venkateswara Rao presided over the meeting, the party State secretariat member P Sudarshan Rao, district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, leaders Bandi Ramesh , Y Srikanthm M Bharathi and others were present.

