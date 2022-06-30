BJP gets a shocker, four corporators in GHMC join TRS

08:28 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Just two days ahead of the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad on June 2, the BJP State leadership got a shocker even as it is busy in the arrangements. Four BJP corporators in GHMC along with the BJP floor leader in Tandur municipality joined the ruling TRS in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The BJP corporators – Banoth Sujatha Naik (Hastinapuram), P Archana Prakash (Rajendranagar), D Venkatesh (Jubilee Hills) and Sunitha Prakash Goud (Adikmet) from GHMC along with Tandur municipality floor leader Sindhuja Goud and councillor Asif joined TRS in the presence of the party working president KT Rama Rao at his office in Nandi Nagar. He welcomed them into the party fold by presenting them with the pink scarf.

If not a setback, the BJP losing its four corporators less than 48 hours before the top leadership arrives in the city, has surely turned out to be an embarassment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently convened a meeting with GHMC BJP corporators in Delhi in order to ‘motivate’ them for next elections and asked them to serve the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda along with other top BJP leaders will participate in the two-day party national executive meeting and a public meeting on July 2 and 3.

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Pilot Rohit Reddy and D Sudheer Reddy were present.