BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Munugode by-elections: Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:34 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy was addressing the public gathering at Bheemanapally of Marriguda mandal during his elections campaign for victory of TRS candidate in by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency on Saturday) Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday said the BJP had no moral right to seek votes from the people in the forthcoming by-election.

Nalgonda: Stating that the Centre had not extended not a single rupee to solve the fluoride issue in Munugode assembly constituency, Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday said the BJP had no moral right to seek votes from the people in the forthcoming by-election.

Campaigning for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) candidate, K Prabhakar Reddy, at Bheemanapally of Marriguda mandal in Munugode, Niranjan Reddy said he knew well the issues faced by the people of Munugode on account of the fluoride issue, and while previous governments had made no sincere efforts to solve the problem, it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who succeeded in permanently solving the fluoride problem by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha.

Also Read KTR slams BJP’s Quid pro Quo arrangement with Munugode MLA candidate

Even then, despite repeated requests, the Narendra Modi government had not given any financial assistance for Mission Bhagiratha, he said, asking the people to question the BJP on this.

Stating that the benefits of welfare schemes introduced by the State government were reaching every beneficiary’s house in the State, he listed out schemes including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and free electricity for farmers.

Pointing out that employment opportunities for the youth had increased after formation of Telangana State, the Minister said the State government had also taken up special schemes for revival of caste-based professions in rural areas.

Irrigation projects and restoration of village tanks under Mission Kakatiya too had helped in bringing reviving the glory of the agriculture sector in the State, he said, adding that the support of the people was the strength of the ruling party in Telangana.