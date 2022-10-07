KTR slams BJP’s Quid pro Quo arrangement with Munugode MLA candidate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:39 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(File Photo) TRS (BRS) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday slammed BJP MLA candidate from Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Hyderabad: TRS (BRS) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday slammed BJP MLA candidate from Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for openly confessing to have joined in the BJP as Quid pro Quo after the BJP-led union government awarded a contract of Rs 18,000 crore to his company.

He opined that Rajgopal Reddy’s brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too might follow his younger brother’s footsteps.

Participating in a vernacular news channel discussion, Rajgopal Reddy admitted that he had been talking about joining the BJP for the last three years. About six months ago, the Centre awarded the massive contract in a competitive bidding method. Later, he joined the BJP.

Citing Rajgopal Reddy’s confession, Rama Rao tweeted, “Quid pro Quo – open confession of the BJP MLA candidate from Munugodu. His company gets a massive Rs 18,000 Cr contract from & in return he joins BJP. Likely that his brother Congress MP might follow in his footsteps. (sic)”