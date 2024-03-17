| Bjp Has Nothing To Do With Kavithas Arrest Says Kishan Reddy

BJP has nothing to do with Kavitha’s arrest, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Liquor Scam that took place in Delhi, hence there was no question of the agency acting at the behest of the BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations of BRS leaders that BJP was behind the arrest of MLC K Kavitha, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the BJP had nothing to do with the arrest and that the BRS for political gain was blaming the party.

Speaking to the media after formally inducting former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh into the party, Kishan Reddy said Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Liquor Scam that took place in Delhi, hence there was no question of the agency acting at the behest of the BJP.

“BJP has nothing to do with the issue. BRS leadership is unnecessarily dragging the party into the issue,”he alleged.