Kishan Reddy inaugurates renovated ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ at 1000-pillar temple in Hanamkonda

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy, Forest Minister Konda Surekha and Panchayati Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya were present on the occasion.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 12:22 PM

Warangal: The 19-year-long wait for the total restoration of the ‘Kalyana Mandap’ of the 1,000- Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda finally ended on Friday, with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurating the renovated Kalyana Mandapam amid chanting of vedic hymns.

In 2005, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated the reconstruction of kalyana mandap and the work was completed at a total of Rs 15 crore.

The structure, comprising 132 pillars, was dismantled in 2006 as it had become weak. After years of delay, works were carried out by the stapati in phases.

The foundation was laid by utilising sand-box technology, with granular piles used for strengthening. Seven layers of Pradakshanapada and five layers of Kakshasana were built to bring the structure to the floor-level.

The Thousand Pillar Temple, a part of which is the mandapam, was built by Kakatiyan King Rudra Deva in 1163 AD.

Spread over an area of 1,400 meters, the temple is designed in such a way that Lord Shiva, Keshava and Sun can be worshiped at the same time.

The temple was brought to life with stones weighing tonnes along with the seven swaras written on the rocks.

The temple was constructed for a thousand years with a total of 1,000 pillars with a mixture of dung lime, karakkaya podi, jaggery, brick powder and other mixtures. It took 72 years for the temple to be completed.

The principal deities in the temple are Shiva, Vishnu and Surya. The mandapa is located to the east of the temple.

The mandapa had its foundation going six metres deep in the sand and was 9.5 metres high. A total of 2,560 sculptures adorned the mandapa.