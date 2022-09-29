BJP holding surveys to examine party’s winning prospects in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

The BJP central leadership is reportedly conducting secret surveys in each Assembly constituency in the State to gain field level information on the party’s winning prospects

Hyderabad: The BJP central leadership is reportedly conducting secret surveys in each Assembly constituency in the State to gain field level information on the party’s winning prospects in the next Assembly elections.

If everything goes according to the party’s plan, the Central leadership might implement the same strategy adopted during the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where the party returned to power for the second consecutive time. Based on the survey report, the party is planning to prepare a strategy for the assembly elections with union Home Minister Amit Shah supervising the operations in the State and coordinating with the two Telangana party affairs in-charges, Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh.

Seventy teams from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi have already been conducting the survey by interacting with over 500 people in each assembly constituency. Each team is taking care of one or two constituencies depending upon the number of voters. The survey teams were collecting information about those maintaining good rapport with the people in the constituency along with details of BJP leaders. The information of the ruling party MLAs and Congress leaders were also elicited during the survey, party sources said.

The information that was collected from each constituency would be submitted to Shah. The data submitted by the survey teams would be examined with the information provided by other survey agencies to chalk out an action plan for the elections.

Meanwhile, Bansal will be arriving in the city on October 1 to interact with the election steering committee that was constituted in view of the byelection to Munugode assembly constituency. He will interact with all mandal incharges and coordinators along with senior party leaders.

Bansal was expected to list out the measures to be taken to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode, sources said.