‘BJP is known for spreading lies, hatred’

The saffron party and its leaders are known to make false promises and betray people, said KTR, asking the people whether anyone had received the Rs.15 lakh in their bank accounts as promised by the BJP.

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Putting the ball right back in the BJP’s court over the distribution of the interim financial aid of Rs.10,000 to flood-affected families, TRS working president KT Rama Rao challenged BJP leaders here to pressurise the Central government and get Rs.1 lakh crore package for Hyderabad.

After the recent floods, the TRS government had distributed Rs 650 crore towards to 6.50 lakh affected families.

“Let the BJP leaders appeal to the Central government and distribute Rs.25000 to each of the rain affected families. On behalf of the poor, we will extend them a warm welcome and dance,” Rao said while addressing a road show at Sri Ram Nagar.

The saffron party and its leaders are known to make false promises and betray people, he said, asking the people whether anyone had received the Rs.15 lakh in their bank accounts as promised by the BJP.

Exposing the discriminatory attitude of the BJP-led NDA government towards Telangana, the TRS working president said when Karnataka and Gujarat appealed for flood relief packages, Rs.669 crore and Rs.500 crore were sanctioned respectively. But it was close to a month after Telangana appealed for help, but the Centre was yet to respond, he said.

“When BJP leaders visit your colonies seeking votes, ask them why you should vote for them,” Rao said, once again pointing out that the attempts to disturb the secular fabric of Hyderabad would affect investments, with the entire State having to eventually bear the brunt.

“Think wisely and cast your vote,” Rao told the people. “During the Congress regime, quality power supply was news. In the TRS regime, power cuts make news,” Rao said amid cheers and whistles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .