BJP leader objects to distribution of money in Munugode and quits party

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

A senior Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had quit his party and joined the BJP to force the byelection. A senior Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had quit his party and joined the BJP to force the byelection.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were left red-faced when Dasoju Sravan, a senior functionary, and former Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud, tendered their resignation from the party on Friday.

While Sravan termed the political tactics being employed to woo voters in Munugode constituency as “highly objectionable” and resigned to the party, Swamy Goud, who played a keyrole in the Telangana movement and even served as Telangana Employees JAC convenor, accused the BJP leadership of not respecting the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

Both Sravan and Swamy Goud faxed their resignations to the BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay, kicking up a political storm in the already highly charged political atmosphere in the State.

In his letter released over twitter, Sravan maintained that the BJP which promised alternative politics to the ruling TRS, was dumping money and liquor in the Munugode assembly segment which is going to polls on November 3.

A senior Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had quit his party and joined the BJP to force the byelection. “It is now clear that backward class leadership will not survive in your dispensation as you believe that only affluent contractors should be ruling the society and that huge quantities of money have to be spent in the elections”, Sravan told Sanjay.

He recalled his aspirations when he joined the BJP, but it had become clear in a short span of time that the rudderless leadership was not encouraging constructive politics and that such politics was at all conducive for development of Telangana. Protesting against the attitude that it was only through supply of liquor, meat and money votes could be bought and not through welfare oriented and sincere politics, he said he was quitting the BJP.

Meanwhile, Swamy Goud, who resigned from TRS and joined BJP in November 2020, stated that he was hurt with BJP’s attitude towards Telangana, and hence, decided to leave the party.