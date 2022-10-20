Munugode: Will lay CC roads in all colonies, says TRS candidate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:09 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was conducting elections campaign at Pullemla in Munugode assembly constituency on Thursday.

Nalgonda: TRS candidate for Munugode by-elections Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday said he would not seek votes in the next election if he failed to convert all muddy roads into CC roads and lay CC roads in all colonies in all villages after winning the by-election.

Campaigning at Sherigudem, Kondapuram, Pullemla and Idikudi, Prabhakar Reddy said the development of Munugode assembly constituency was halted after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy became the MLA in 2018. Rajgopal Reddy had neglected development of the constituency and had not even visited Munugode in the last three and half years.

Listing out the developmental activities taken up when he was MLA earlier, Prabhakhar Reddy said he was available for the people of the constituency even after the defeat in 2018. He also strove to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes of the State government reached the people in the last three and half years as former MLA.

The welfare schemes taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had brought a qualitative change in living conditions of the poor people, he said, stating that on the other hand, Rajgopal Reddy had created hurdles in the way of funds for shepherds for purchase of sheep units by complaining to the Election Commission. He termed the BJP anti-dalit, anti-tribal, anti-farmer and anti-development. It had also privatised public sector units, which left lakhs of people jobless in the country.