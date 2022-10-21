Errabelli asks Bandi Sanjay to mind his language

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:32 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Nalgonda: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has cautioned the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay not to use objectionable language against the Chief Minsiter K. Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS leaders in his speeches during the campaign for Munugode assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters along with TRS MLA Balka Suman, Dayakar Rao said Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituencies witnessed rapid development after victory of ruling party candidates in the by-elections. He advised BJP leaders to visit Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar constituencies, if they didn’t believe his words. He alleged that BJP won in Dubbaka and Huzurabad bypolls by making false promises.

He said the then union Health Minister J Nadda had promised for setting up of regional fluoride research and mitigation centre in 8.2 acres at Choutuppal, but his assurance was not yet fulfilled. On the contrary, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao solved the fluorosis issue in Munugode assembly constituency after formation of Telangana state. He urged the BJP leaders to explain to people what was done by the Centre for development of Munugode in the last eight years. The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was trying to win in the by-elections by distributing money and liquor to the voters.

Stating that people of Munugode would generally have more political awareness, he said that voters of Munugodu would bury the BJP in ensuing bypolls. He termed KCR as a mass leader with a great vision. TRS MLA Balka Suman said that BJP was resorting to unethical politics in the by-elections. After realising that victory not possible, the BJP leaders were conspiring with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to win the polls. That was the reason why the road roller symbol similar to the car symbol of TRS, was allocated to a candidate to confuse the voters.