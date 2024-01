| Bjp Lok Sabha Election Campaign In The Name Of God Ram Mandir Inauguration Campaign

The BJP in Telangana launches a door-to-door campaign, combining the Ram Temple inauguration invitation with Lok Sabha election promotion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

The BJP in Telangana launches a door-to-door campaign, combining the Ram Temple inauguration invitation with Lok Sabha election promotion. Symbolic items are distributed, and the party plans temple cleanings and diya lighting, aiming to gain electoral support. Political discussions arise, with the Congress yet to clarify its stance.

