Protest against rape-murder attempt on tribal woman turns into communal clash in Asifabad

The protesting tribals pelted stones on religious structures and assaulted media personnel who were covering the protest, which soon turned into a communal conflict in Jainoor mandal headquarters

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 09:57 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Tribals torched commercial establishments and houses of civilians while protesting against an auto-driver’s attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman in Jainoor mandal centre, triggering a communal clash and tension on Wednesday.

Around 5,000 tribals belonging to several parts of the district gathered in Jainoor mandal centre as part of a bandh call given by various tribal rights organisations condemning the incident, which was on August 31. They set around 50 commercial establishments, 15 vehicles including five cars and a house belonging to the accused person on fire, besides pelting stones on places of worship by barging into them. The furious agitators threw household appliances and groceries out of the stores. Some unidentified persons reportedly looted goods from the shops damaged by protesters. They also assaulted media persons who were covering the protest and damaged their cameras.

Policemen who were discharging duties sensing trouble remained helpless while the agitators were resorting to vandalizing the commercial establishments.

In retaliation, about 100 members of another section burnt commercial establishments of the opposite group. It was yet to be ascertained how many shops were damaged. Due to the conflict between the two communities, tension prevailed for around three hours.

Large contingents of police force drawn from Adilabad and Nirmal district were deployed to bring the situation under control in Jainoor mandal centre. Adilabad Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam camped in Utnoor mandal centre to monitor the situation. It was learnt that the situation was under control. About 20 cases were booked against protesters for violence and arson.

Tribal rights organisations called for a bandh of the district on Thursday too condemning the communal clash in Jainoor.

On Tuesday, the accused auto-rickshaw driver, Shaik Makdhum from Sonupatel village, was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a 45-year-old tribal woman from Devuguda after trying to rape her at Raghavapur village in Jainoor mandal when she hired the three-wheeler to visit her parents at Soyamguda on August 31. He left her on the road between Raghavapur and Soyamgudam village when she raised an alarm. He then hit her with a large stick in an attempt to kill her. He abandoned her on the road when she lost consciousness, assuming she was dead.

Some passersby noticed her and admitted her to a hospital in Sirpur (U) by summoning a 108 ambulance. She narrated the ordeal when she gained consciousness and her brother lodged a complaint with police on Monday.

Prohibitory orders in Jainoor

Police authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS in Jainoor and urged people not to believe in rumours being spread about communal incidents. In a statement here on Wednesday, the district SP Gaush Alam warned that stern action would be initiated against those spreading rumours on communal clashes in Jainoor. He said police was keeping a watch on the social media and those circulating rumours would be prosecuted. The police have also imposed restriction on entry of outsiders into Jainoor without permission. Check posts were set up to screen those coming to Jainoor.

The State government on Wednesday said compensation of Rs.1 lakh was already extended to the Adivasi woman, who was sexually assaulted in Jainoor mandal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. A press release from Chief Minister’s office said the loss of property suffered during the violence in Jainoor would be assessed and a report would be submitted to the government for further action.

Meanwhile, Asifabad SP interacted with elders from both the communities and appealed to maintain peace in the region. Ban on internet is also being enforced in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of rumours and fake news. The government claimed the situation was under control and wanted the people to dial 100 in case of any emergency.