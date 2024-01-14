BJP MLA escapes with minor injuries after car accident

By PTI Published Date - 14 January 2024, 03:49 PM

Kalaburagi (K’taka): BJP MLA Basawaraj Mattimud had a narrow escape on Sunday when his car overturned in an accident here, police sources said.

Mattimud, the Gulbarga Rural MLA met with the accident near Pala village. He was heading towards Shahabad with some other leaders when the car overturned. Luckily for them, the MLA and the others sustained only minor injuries.

Mattimud was rushed to a local hospital and his condition is stable, police sources said.