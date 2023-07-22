| Fatal Car Accident Two Dead One Missing As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge

Fatal car accident: Two Dead, one missing as vehicle plunges into gorge

The incident occurred in Swarghat, within the Dharkanshi area, authorities confirmed.

Bilaspur: Two persons were killed on the spot and one went missing after their car fell into a 500-feet deep gorge here in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area here, they added.

The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered, while Sachin, the third person travelling in the car, is still missing, the police said.

The trio had travelled here from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The deceased are yet to be identified, the police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.