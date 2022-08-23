| Bjp Mla Raja Singh Taken Into Custody Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed In Hyderabad

BJP MLA Raja Singh taken into custody over comments on Prophet Mohammed in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:08 AM, Tue - 23 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP legislator T Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police on Tuesday morning.

Last night protests started in the city after the legislator allegedly uploaded a video on Facebook making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed and targeting a particular community in a video which he later allegedly uploaded on social media platforms.

A case is booked against him at Dabeerpura police station under 153, 153A, 188, 121, 295A, 298, 505 (1) (B) (C), 505 (2) and 506 of IPC.

Soon after the video surfaced on Facebook page, scores of people descended at different police stations and also at Commissioner’s office and started to protest. They were taken into preventive custody in the morning and shifted to Kanchanbagh police station.

A complaint was made at Chandrayangutta police station by Uppuguda corporator, Fahad Abdad and at Bahadurpura crossroads Kishanbagh corporator Hussaini Pasha staged a road block. He later approached the Bahadurpura police and made a complaint.

Last night protests were organized at Bhavaninagar, Dabeerpura, Nampally and a few other police stations.