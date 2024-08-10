BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy questions Musi project cost estimate

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government should first clean all the lakes, nallas and Sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the twin cities before taking up the Musi project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:49 PM

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Saturday questioned the State government’s decision to spend Rs. 1.5 lakh crore on the Musi rejuvenation and development project, stating that there was a possibility that it would turn into a massive scam.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the government should first clean all the lakes, nallas and Sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the twin cities before taking up the Musi project.

“Until you clean the nallas, lakes and make the STPs work to their full potential, there is no use of cleaning Musi as all the drainage water is flowing into it. If Musi project is taken up without doing this it will be of no use,” he said.