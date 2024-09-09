Hyderabad: Contractor attempts to die by suicide

Published Date - 9 September 2024

Hyderabad: A contractor attempted to die by suicide allegedly over harassment from the police in a theft case in Jeedimetla. He was however rescued and shifted to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Ashok Kumar (40), a resident of Jeedimetla was recently questioned by the police in a theft case involving his worker. The complainant in the case, Ram Lal, who is also a friend of Ashok, suspected the latter’s role behind the crime and reportedly threatened him with dire consequences if he does not return the money.

Allegedly upset over the developments, Ashok Kumar attempted to die by hanging in his house on Sunday. His family members rescued him and immediately shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Jeedimetle police said Ashok Kumar was not harassed or they did not try to implicate him in the case. Due to the conversations between the complainant and Ashok, the latter took the step, they said.