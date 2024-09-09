Missing child found dead in water pit in Hyderabad

Based on a complaint from the family, the police started searching for the boy. Even as the search was on, the boy’s body was found in the water pit on Monday by general public.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit at Vattinagulapalli, Gachibowli on Sunday.

The victim, Srinivas, who was studying class 3 in a government school in the neighbourhood, had gone out to play with his friends but did not return home.

Realising that their child was missing for a long time, the family members started searching at all possible locations, but could not find him. Based on a complaint from the family, the police started searching for the boy. Even as the search was on, the boy’s body was found in the water pit on Monday by general public.

Police said it is suspected that Srinivas had gone out to play and might have slipped and fell into the pit and later drowned. On receiving information, the police retrieved the body. Case is under investigation.