BJP objects to YSRC demolition spree for Modi visit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Visakhapatnam: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the city for launch of construction of several projects, the ruling YSR Congress Party was indulging in a demolition spree which does not augur well, BJP national secretary D Purandeswari alleged.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she said the Prime Minister would either lay the foundation stone or inaugurate about Rs 15,000 core worth projects during his visit. However, the State government, under this pretext, had demolished shops of petty traders without even serving notice, she pointed out and asked as to why the government was not taking any action on those who indulged in land grabbing. She also referred to the arrest of Sarat Chandra Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma in connection with the Delhi liquor scam who was a close relative of the ruling party leaders in the State.

Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh said the ruling YSRCP was polluting politics through land grabbing and cited the Daspalla land scam. He said complaints would be lodged with the ED and the CBI on Daspalla lands and urged people not to buy the lands there.

Modi road show

BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Prime Minister Modi would participate in a road show on Friday evening and party workers from north Andhra would arrive in 500 buses and 200 cars to meet him in the city.