‘No mention of steel plant, separate railway zone and state capital during PM’s visit’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:57 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the railway zone was already announced and a special announcement would be made on the decision shortly. Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the railway zone was already announced and a special announcement would be made on the decision shortly.

Visakhapatnam: There will be no mention of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, separate railway zone and state capital during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on November 11 and 12, according to BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that the railway zone was already announced and a special announcement would be made on the decision shortly. “Aspects concerning the Centre alone will figure during the Prime Minister’s visit. Laying of many railway lines in Andhra Pradesh has stopped only because the state government did not release its share. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should give an assurance on this at least in the presence of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Disclosing that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for nine projects on November 12, the BJP leader said all these were Central projects. Of this, the modernisation of Visakhapatnam fishery harbour with Rs.152 crore is important as it would be a boon to over one lakh fishermen families. The project would include facilities such as cold storage, ACauction hall, and new jetties, he pointed out.

Asked whether film actor Pawan Kalyan, the president of Jana Sena Party which is an ally of the BJP, would be invited to the Prime Minister’s programme, the MP said that the Prime Minister’s Office would take a call on that. He urged the opposition parties not to look at the Prime Minister’s visit to the city from the political angle and make comments and it would be a privilege for the people in the city that Modi would be spending one and a half days here, he remarked.

Replying to questions, Narasimha Rao felt that the visit would trigger development of Visakhapatnam as well as strengthen the BJP in the region. It would have been better if the small vendors were served notice before their shops were removed to facilitate Prime Minister’s visit. Though the Centre is providing funds to the state, the state government is trying to take the credit for all development, he alleged.

The MP also stated that the Prime Minister had the right to tour any part of the country and faulted the opposition parties for making a fuss over it.