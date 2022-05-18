BJP plans to conduct booth committees meeting by inviting PM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that they were contemplating to organize the party’s all booth committees meeting by inviting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. Sanjay Kumar attended the BJP booth committee meeting held in Fazulnagar of Vemulawada rural mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that so far, presidents for 28,000 polling booths have been appointed. In Vemulwada mandal, 20 booth committee members were appointed. Talking about his two phases of praja sangrama yatras, BJP president said despite the hurdles created by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, two yatras were completed successfully. The third phase of the yatra would be started soon, he informed.

Stating that anti-peoples ruling were being done in the state, he found fault with Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao for making objectionable comments on the Prime Minister without giving any respect to the latter’s position.

Bothe the state government as well as the Chief Minister would suffer sunstroke since all poll surveys were in favor of the BJP. There was no space for both TRS and Congress in surveys, he said.

Such a bad situation prevailed wherein people had to wait eagerly for livelihood. Though the central government was ready to sanction thousands of crores for the development of the state, the state government was not ready to accept it. Moreover, the state was not cooperating with the center for the development of the state. Instead, the state government has fixed a target to blame the central government.

State government was creating troubles for the public by increasing the prices of essential commodities. Though the union government has reduced VAT tax , the state was not doing it, he said and informed to release the job calendar every year.