BJP plans to play spoilsport for rivals in nearly 40 constituencies

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to play a spoilsport in nearly 40 constituencies to mar the prospects of opposition parties, especially the Congress, in the upcoming polls.

According to party sources, the party has identified about 40 seats where it is strong and its vote share is expected to be over 30 percent. In these seats, the party is planning to put all its resources and try to mar the prospects of opposition parties, the sources said. “Party’s plan is to play “spoilsport” in these constituencies and be detrimental to the prospects of the Congress,” a BJP leader said.

The identified constituencies include Goshamahal, where it managed to win in both 2014 and 2018, and constituencies where it was in first place in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Huzurabad and Dubbak constituencies, which it subsequently wrested in by-elections.

Political observers believe that though the BJP may not have much impact in the upcoming polls, it still can play spoilsport for other candidates in some constituencies. The BJP’s vote share during the 2018 assembly elections was only 6.98 percent, but it shot up to 19.65 percent in the Parliament elections and hence there is a possibility that the party candidates in these constituencies perform better and create problems for the rival parties, a BJP leader said.

Interestingly, in the 2018 elections, the BJP lost deposits in 104 constituencies and came third and below in 13 constituencies. This time too, the party’s position does not look much different as in a majority of the constituencies, its candidates are not so strong.