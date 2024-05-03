Why silent on PM Modi’s hate speech, KCR asks Election Commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 10:08 PM

Hyderabad: Opposition leader and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has spoken out against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and his political adversaries, questioning the recent ban on his poll campaign. He accused the EC of bias, terming it as an attempt by the political opponents to stifle his voice which was raised on behalf of the people of Telangana.

After 48-hour ban imposed by the EC, the former Chief Minister addressed a massive rally at Ramagundam, around 9 pm on Friday. As people welcomed him with slogans of “CM, CM, CM”, he thanked them for their support. Accusing both the Congress and BJP of colluding, he asserted that the people have recognised their efforts to obstruct his poll campaign which was getting a rousing welcome.

He questioned the reasoning behind the 48-hour ban on his voice. He clarified that his use of strong language against a Congress leader, who suggested weavers sell Nirodhs and papads, was a result of anger over the government’s delay in clearing pending bills for the weavers.

Questioning the EC’s double standards, Chandrashekhar Rao criticised its inaction against union Home Minister Amit Shah using religious imagery in election rallies for electoral gain and Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s divisive remarks promoting Hindu-Muslim divide. He also cited comments by Cheif Minister A Revanth Reddy as evidence of the EC’s selective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Notwithstanding all these attempts, people will ultimately decide the electoral outcome,” he said, exuding his confidence in their judgment despite the challenges posed to him.

Turning to the State’s current challenges, the BRS supremo questioned the ruling party’s accountability for the water and power crises, particularly in Peddapalli district where thousands of acres of crops have withered. He criticised the Congress for failing to fulfill its election promises and accused the Chief Minister of resorting to pledges on the Gods to deceive the people once again.