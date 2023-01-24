| Bjp Preparing To Tax Farmers After Pushing Them Into Crisis Says Ktr

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a broadside against the BJP-led Centre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:56 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

BRS Working President, Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering at Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a broadside against the BJP-led Centre, charging it of pushing the farming community into crisis in the country and for contemplating taxes on farmers’ income.

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy had recommended levy of income tax on farmers’ income in an article, he said, adding that farmers were already worried over rising input costs and poor prices for their yields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022, but instead, when farmers’ income was dwindling, the BJP government was preparing to levy income tax on them. How was this justifiable, he asked.

The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for various development works, besides inaugurating facilities in the district at a total cost of Rs.196 crore.

Making light of the BJP’s reported plans to make Modi contest from Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency in the next general elections, Rama Rao asked why the people should cast their votes for the Prime Minister.

Telangana had been appealing the Union government to address the River Krishna water sharing dispute and to accord national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) scheme but the Centre was ignoring these for the last eight years. Why should the people then vote for the Prime Minister, he asked.

He also came down heavily on the BJP State unit for failing to raise long-pending issues of Telangana with the Union government. Since the BJP State Executive meeting was underway at Mahabubnagar, he wanted the BJP leaders to pass resolutions demanding national status for PRLI and to fix the River Krishna water dispute.

“If the BJP leaders in Telangana have a spine, I demand them to pass these resolutions and prove their commitment to the State,” Rama Rao said.