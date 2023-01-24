| Stalin Hemant Soren Among Others To Attend Ts Secretariat Inauguration On Feb 17

Stalin, Hemant Soren among others to attend TS Secretariat inauguration on Feb 17

Prior to the inauguration, Vaastu puja, Chandi Yagam and Sudarshana Yagam and other ceremonial rituals, will be performed by Vedic scholars.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:21 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly constructed Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat building between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on February 17.

Prior to the inauguration, Vaastu puja, Chandi Yagam and Sudarshana Yagam and other ceremonial rituals, will be performed by Vedic scholars.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on behalf of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar and other dignitaries will participate in the inaugural ceremony.

Later, a huge public meeting will be held at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. All the dignitaries who participate in the inauguration of the new Secretariat building, will also attend the public meeting and address the gathering, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said in a statement issued on Tuesday.